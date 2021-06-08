Posted in Uncategorized

A Batman #109 Micro-Review – Those Damn Distractions

Posted on by Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Batman 109, cover, 2021, Jorge JimenezTITLE: Batman #109
AUTHOR: James Tynion IV,
ARTISTS: Jorge Jimenez, Ricardo Lopez Ortiz, Tomeu Morey (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer)
RELEASED: June 1, 2021

The stuff we’re getting with Harley Quinn and Ghost-Maker is still feeling like a distraction from what should be our main plot threads. Namely, Batman becoming a financially middle-class superhero, the Scarecrow terrorizing Gotham, and Simon Saint’s tightening grip on the city. I trust Tynion. But it still feels tedious.

Random question: How does having the use of her legs again fundamentally change Barbara Gordon’s Oracle persona, if at all? I’m still getting used to the wheelchair not being there.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Author:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.