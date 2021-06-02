Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

A Justice League #62 Micro-Review – Flash and…No Subtance?

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Justice League 62, cover, 2021, David MarquezTITLE: Justice League #62
AUTHOR: Brian Michael Bendis, Ram V
ARTISTS: David Marquez, Xermanico, Ivan Plascencia (Colorist), Romulo Fajardo Jr., Josh Reed (Letterer), Rob Leigh (Letterer). Cover by Marquez & Alejandro Sanchez.
RELEASED: June 1, 2021

I’m liking how Naomi-centric Bendis’ Justice League run is, thus far. That said, much of this issue consists of a big fight between the League and Brutus, Bendis’ banter-spouting villain. So there’s not much of substance in this particular issue.

On the upside, we get a nice little character moment for Hippolyta, Wonder Woman’s mother, as she confides in the Flash.

The Justice League Dark back-up still does nothing for me. *sigh* Is it me? Did I do something wrong?

