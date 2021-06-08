A Suicide Sqaud #4 Micro-Review – Talon Says “Who?”

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Suicide Squad #4

AUTHOR: Robbie Thompson

ARTISTS: Eduardo Pansica, Joe Prado (Inker), Julio Ferreira (Inker), Marcelo Maiolo (Colorist), Wes Abbott (Letterer). Variant cover by Gerard Parel.

RELEASED: June 1, 2021

For a portion of this issue, a Talon, one of the fierce and foreboding assassins that does the bidding of the Court of Owls, literally speaks owl. As in, he literally just uses the word “Who.” Not a fan.

I can’t look at Eduardo Pansica’s Peacemaker without seeing John Cena. Which of course, with the movie coming out, is precisely the idea.

I’m still not a fan of Suicide Squad and Teen Titans Academy crossing over so quickly out of the gate. Thankfully, it’s looking like that was a one-off.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.