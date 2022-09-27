An Action Comics #1047 Micro-Review – Superman Returns

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Action Comics #1047

AUTHOR: Philip Kennedy Johnson

ARTISTS: Riccardo Federici, David Lapham, Lee Loughridge (Colorist), Trish Mulvihill (Colorist), Dave Sharpe (Letterer). Cover by Steve Beach.

RELEASED: September 27, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

First and foremost, that cover is a thing of goddamn beauty. Steve Beach seems to be channeling George Reeves with his take on Superman. The colors are gorgeous too.

This is my first issue of Action Comics in awhile. As such, I’d forgotten just how good a handle Philip Kennedy Johnson has on the Superman character. He proves that very early on here.

Riccardo Federici and Lee Loughridge’s “sketchy” art is a really nice change of pace. It’s not necessarily what you expect to see when you pick up a Superman comic. But in this case, that’s a good thing.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.