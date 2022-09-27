A Deathstroke Inc. #13 Micro-Review – A Villain and a Hero

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Deathstroke Inc. #13

AUTHOR: Ed Brisson

ARTISTS: Dexter Soy, Veronica Gandini, Steve Wands (Letterer). Cover by Mikel Janin.

RELEASED: September 27, 2022

Ed Brisson has done a great job keeping Slade a villain, despite him being the hero of this story.

Certain portions of the “Deathstroke: Year One” arc are tough for me to read as a dad. Case in point, the scene in this issue where Slade learns he’s going to be a father a second time. In that sense, Deathstroke’s origin story is a tragic one.

On the flip side, this issue really endeared the character of Wintergreen to me. Strictly speaking, he’s a criminal. But he’s also a damn good friend to Slade. Better than Slade deserves, actually.

