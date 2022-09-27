A Tim Drake: Robin #1 Micro-Review –

Rob Siebert

Tim Drake Robin 1, cover, 2022, Ricardo Lopez OrtizTITLE: Tim Drake: Robin #1
AUTHOR: Meghan Fitzmartin
ARTISTS: Riley Rossmo, Lee Loughridge (Colorist), Tom Napolitano (Letterer). Cover by Ricardo López Ortiz.
 RELEASED: September 27, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Riley Rossmo’s art doesn’t necessarily have the conventional look you’d expect on a Bat-book. (Though he has worked on Batman before.) So there’s an adjustment period with Tim Drake: Robin #1. But by the time you close the issue, you’re into what he and Lee Loughridge are doing.

Meghan Fitzmartin gets the series off to a good start here, which isn’t a surprise. Right now, there’s no one more qualified than her to write a Tim Drake series. She’s been killing it with him.

