A Superman: Space Age #2 Micro-Review – The Batman Trap

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***
TITLE: Superman: Space Age #2
AUTHOR: Mark Russell
ARTISTS: Mike Allred, Laura Allred (Colorist), Dave Sharpe (Letterer)
RELEASED: September 27, 2022
By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder
This issue is largely about power, and what Superman does with his power compared to what other characters do with theirs. It’s a theme that Mark Russell handles almost perfectly…
After such a glorious first issue, I was borderline angry to see this one fall into the Batman trap. In other words, it overemphasizes Batman in a story that’s not supposed to be about Batman. This is sadly common in Superman stories in particular. It’s a damn shame it happened here.
On the upside, the art continues to be amazing. So at least there’s that.
Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.