A Superman: Space Age #2 Micro-Review – The Batman Trap

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Superman: Space Age #2

AUTHOR: Mark Russell

ARTISTS: Mike Allred, Laura Allred (Colorist), Dave Sharpe (Letterer)

RELEASED: September 27, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This issue is largely about power, and what Superman does with his power compared to what other characters do with theirs. It’s a theme that Mark Russell handles almost perfectly…

After such a glorious first issue, I was borderline angry to see this one fall into the Batman trap. In other words, it overemphasizes Batman in a story that’s not supposed to be about Batman. This is sadly common in Superman stories in particular. It’s a damn shame it happened here.

On the upside, the art continues to be amazing. So at least there’s that.

