A Superman: Space Age #2 Micro-Review – The Batman Trap

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Superman Space Age 2, cover, 2022, Mike AllredTITLE: Superman: Space Age #2
AUTHOR: Mark Russell
ARTISTS: Mike Allred, Laura Allred (Colorist), Dave Sharpe (Letterer)
 RELEASED: September 27, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

This issue is largely about power, and what Superman does with his power compared to what other characters do with theirs. It’s a theme that Mark Russell handles almost perfectly…

After such a glorious first issue, I was borderline angry to see this one fall into the Batman trap. In other words, it overemphasizes Batman in a story that’s not supposed to be about Batman. This is sadly common in Superman stories in particular. It’s a damn shame it happened here.

On the upside, the art continues to be amazing. So at least there’s that.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.