Toy Chest Theater: Kevin Conroy Tribute by kneelbeforezod

I’m normally not a huge fan of toy photographers processing grief or sorrow at someone passing away via their work. Simply put: It often comes off tacky to me. For instance, we saw a lot of that when Stan Lee died.

But once in awhile, you get a shot like this one. On paper, the idea of various versions of Batman saying goodbye to the Kevin Conroy animated Batman as he journeys into heaven sounds like a recipe for a tacky, tone-deaf disaster. But kneelbeforezod (who has appeared in this space with Batman before) managed to do it in a classy way. Not to mention visually appealing, with the contrast between the darkness of the cave and the brightness of the heavenly clouds.

Having the Adam West Batman in the background with the ’66 Batmobile is a great little touch too. It provides a nice sense that the Conroy Batman isn’t going to be alone on his next great adventure…

Kevin Conroy Batman tribute, kneelbeforezod

