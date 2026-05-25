Inside the Oklo Stock Frenzy: How a Pre-Revenue Nuclear Bet Became a $11 Billion Question

Oklo’s headquarters are located in a section of an office park in Santa Clara. From the outside, it appears to be just another small tech company nestled in the South Bay. Behind the glass, there is no reactor humming. No smokestacks. It’s just a building, workers coming and going, and a stock ticker that’s been doing things that most boards of directors can only imagine and sometimes fear.

On Friday, Oklo closed at $65.88. By itself, that figure says very little. With a low of $43.63 and a high of $193.84, the fuller picture falls within the 52-week range. The whole debate over the true nature of this company is somewhere in that space. A generational wager on the next stage of American energy, or a pre-revenue nuclear startup with a sodium-cooled microreactor under development. Part of the reason the chart appears the way it does is because investors appear to believe both at the same time.

With a $2.5 billion liquidity raise on top, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission delivered the most recent shock. Citing Oklo’s vertically integrated build-own-operate model, BofA launched coverage with a buy and a $80 target. This may sound dry, but most utilities have spent forty years attempting to do precisely the opposite. There’s a feeling that Oklo is providing Wall Street with something uncommon in the energy sector: a business that seeks to keep the entire chain—from electron to reactor—under one roof.

The unanswered question is whether that works. A $33 million net loss was reported in the quarterly results, representing a 237% year-over-year drop in the bottom line. The EPS barely exceeded projections, coming in at negative $0.19. The trailing figure is just a negative sign; there is no revenue to speak of and no P/E ratio to anchor anyone’s spreadsheet. Analysts predict that the business will lose money once more this year and most likely next.

However, the institutional flows present a different picture. Currently, Vanguard has over 11 million shares. State Street, Van Eck, and Mirae Asset Global have all been making additions, some quite forcefully. In just one quarter, State Street’s position increased by 454%. It’s difficult to ignore the fact that the same companies that typically demand profits before they touch a name are holding sizable stakes in a business that hasn’t yet sold a kilowatt of electricity.

Oklo Stock

Conversely, insiders have been acting in the opposite way. In April, CEO Jake DeWitte sold 140,000 shares for about $50. In March, the CFO unloaded an additional 72,000. Over the past ninety days, executives have transferred almost $50 million worth of stock. Even though insiders sell for a variety of reasons and Oklo executives still have significant stakes, that kind of selling raises concerns in a company this early. Insiders hold 18% of the company, which is not insignificant.

The bull case resides in two locations. One is Oak Ridge’s proposed $1.68 billion fuel recycling facility, which would address the supply issue that has plagued advanced nuclear for many years. AI is the other. Renewable energy sources are insufficient to meet the enormous amounts of power that data centers are expected to require around-the-clock. Constellation Energy is following suit, having increased by almost three percent on the same day. After being viewed as a relic for years, investors are now interested in owning nuclear again.

The average price target, according to the consensus of 19 analysts, is $88.37, suggesting an upside of about 36%. The forecasts, which range from $14 to $140, reveal the true level of uncertainty among the most intelligent individuals in the room. Observing Oklo’s trading is similar to witnessing a business being valued based on an unrealized future—a combination of engineering, faith, and the hope that the small reactor will actually scale this time. Whether that future comes in five years, ten, or never is still up in the air. As of right now, the market is voting with both hands.