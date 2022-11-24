A Star Wars: Yoda #1 Micro-Review – The Smoldering Jedi

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Star Wars Yoda 1, cover, November 2022, Phil NotoTITLE: Star Wars: Yoda #1
AUTHOR: Cavan Scott
ARTISTS: Nico Leon, Dono Sanchez-Almara (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Phil Noto.
 RELEASED: November 23, 2022

Nico Leon and Dono Sanchez-Almara really hit this one out of the park from an artistic perspective. Leon has a great handle on Yoda. There’s a gorgeous full-page shot of him, lightsaber lit, standing atop a smouldering surface.

And of course, I’m a sucker for Phil Noto drawing Star Wars. So I’m very pleased with the cover.

On the writing side of things, this is a pretty standard, yet still nice tale about Yoda saving a tribe of villagers from an evil force. It’s most of what you want and expect from a solo Yoda story.

