A Deadpool #6 Micro-Review – Chopping Broccoli?

TITLE: Deadpool #6

AUTHOR: Alyssa Wong

ARTISTS: Javier Pina, Matt Milla (Colorist), Joe Sabino (Letterer). Cover by Martin Coccolo & Neeraj Menon.

RELEASED: April 26, 2023

There’s a point in this issue where Valentine Vuong tells Deadpool, “I was chopping…broccoli.” Is that meant to be a Dana Carvey reference? As in old school Saturday Night Live? Probably not, right? But if it is, this book just gained major points with me.

There’s also a panel where, talking to his petsitter, Wade asks, “Has my little princess pooped yet today?” That’s such a pet-owner thing to say that I nearly laughed out loud.

In addition, we learn in this issue that Deadpool is a Taylor Swift fan. Seems about right, doesn’t it?

