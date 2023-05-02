A Poison Ivy #12 Micro-Review – A Green Success Story

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Poison Ivy #12

AUTHOR: G. Willow Wilson

ARTISTS: Marcio Takara, Arif Prianto (Colorist), Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (Letterer). Cover by Jessica Fong.

RELEASED: May 2, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This issue culminates with the reappearance of Harley Quinn. I still maintain those two are better off as best friends than lovers. But it seems that ship has long since sailed…

We get a big plant monster fight early on, and artistically things get a little messy. For the most part, though, the art still retains that sensual quality that has made Poison Ivy stand out.

This book was expanded to 12 issues after originally being solicited for six, and was subsequently made into an ongoing series. Poison Ivy is a success story. We can all be grateful for that.

