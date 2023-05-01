A Detective Comics #1071 – Berated and Humiliated

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Detective Comics #1071

AUTHORS: Ram V, Simon Spurrier

ARTISTS: Various. Cover by Evan Cagle.

RELEASED: April 25, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Despite my best efforts, I’m all but checked out of the main story in Detective Comics these days. Of more interest to me is the back-up feature with Mr. Freeze.

Somewhat amusingly, Freeze’s would-be victim turns the tables on him in this issue. She flat out berates and humiliates him. It’s to the point you wonder why Freeze doesn’t simply turn his freeze gun on her.

And, just out of curiosity, a body-blow from an average person wouldn’t have much effect on Freeze, would it? Because of the big suit? I’m asking because of how said victim specifically humiliates Freeze…

