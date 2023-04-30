A TMNT #139 Micro-Review – “I Know You Wish For This to Be Over…”

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 139, cover, April 2023, Fero PeTITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #139
AUTHORS: Sophie Campbell, Kevin Eatman & Tom Waltz (Story Consultants)
ARTISTS: Fero Pe, Ronda Pattison (Colorist), Shawn Lee (Letterer)
RELEASED: April 26, 2023

By Rob Siebert
Kitsune, early in this issue: “I know you wish for this to be over, and so do I.”

This whole Armageddon Game story? You have no idea, lady.

The Turtles learn some more meta-physical, extra-dimensional stuff in this issue. It results in a big exposition dump early on where the returning Kitsune essentially has to explain what it all means. On the upside, we then get some pretty cool splash pages, each featuring an individual Turtle. I don’t think I’ve ever complained about Fero Pe and Ronda Pattison’s art. Just the story they wound up in…

