A Tim Drake: Robin #8 Micro-Review – Water-Proof Motorcycles?

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Tim Drake: Robin #8

AUTHOR: Meghan Fitzmartin

ARTISTS: Nikola Cizmesija, Lee Loughridge (Colorist), Tom Napolotano (Letterer). Cover by Dan Panosian.

RELEASED: April 25, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Are Tim Drake and Kate Kane supposed to be close friends? Tim Drake: Robin #8 acts as if they are. But they virtually never appear together, do they? Nevertheless, it’s cool to see two LGBTQ characters teaming up like this.

This issue sees our two main characters burst out of the waters of Gotham Marina on motorcycles. Tim says he’s been working on making the motors on the bikes waterproof. That can’t be a thing in the real world…can it? It’s got to be comic book science.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Advertisement