A TMNT: The Last Ronin – Lost Years #3 Micro-Review – A Definite Cuteness

TITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin – Lost Years #3

AUTHORS: Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz

ARTISTS: SL Gallant, Ben Bishop, Eastman, Maria Keane (Inker), Luis Delgado (Colorist), Shawn Lee (Letterer)

RELEASED: April 26, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Artistically, I’m impressed this book has been able to mostly maintain the quality of the work done in The Last Ronin. From a writing standpoint, there’s an argument to be made that Lost Years is actually better.

There’s a definite cuteness factor that’s present in the scenes with April, Casey Marie, and our next-gen TMNT. For instance, there’s a panel in this book where young Yi comes into the room clutching her finger and says, “I cutted myself.” That actually kind of reminded me of my own young daughter.

