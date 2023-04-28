A TMNT: The Last Ronin – Lost Years #3 Micro-Review – A Definite Cuteness

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TMNT The Last Ronin Lost Years 3, cover, April 2023, SL Gallant, Maria Keane, Luis DelgadoTITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin – Lost Years #3
AUTHORS: Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz
ARTISTS: SL Gallant, Ben Bishop, Eastman, Maria Keane (Inker), Luis Delgado (Colorist), Shawn Lee (Letterer)
RELEASED: April 26, 2023

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Artistically, I’m impressed this book has been able to mostly maintain the quality of the work done in The Last Ronin. From a writing standpoint, there’s an argument to be made that Lost Years is actually better.

There’s a definite cuteness factor that’s present in the scenes with April, Casey Marie, and our next-gen TMNT. For instance, there’s a panel in this book where young Yi comes into the room clutching her finger and says, “I cutted myself.” That actually kind of reminded me of my own young daughter.

