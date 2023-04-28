A Daredevil #10 Micro-Review – Elektra vs. Captain America

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Daredevil 10, cover, April 2023, Marco Chechetto, Matthew WilsonTITLE: Daredevil #10
AUTHOR: Chip Zdarsky
ARTISTS: Marco Checheetto, Matthew Wilson (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer)
RELEASED: April 26, 2023

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

In this issue, Daredevil refers to the Avengers as, “men who do the same thing over and over again and expect different results.” Admittedly, he’s kinda got them there.

On the other hand, Captain America accuses Matt of blowing up the system and acting like a dictator. He’s kinda/sorta got him there.

Elektra vs. Captain America is a fight I never realized I wanted to see. This issue briefly delivers it.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Advertisement

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.