A Daredevil #10 Micro-Review – Elektra vs. Captain America

TITLE: Daredevil #10

AUTHOR: Chip Zdarsky

ARTISTS: Marco Checheetto, Matthew Wilson (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer)

RELEASED: April 26, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

In this issue, Daredevil refers to the Avengers as, “men who do the same thing over and over again and expect different results.” Admittedly, he’s kinda got them there.

On the other hand, Captain America accuses Matt of blowing up the system and acting like a dictator. He’s kinda/sorta got him there.

Elektra vs. Captain America is a fight I never realized I wanted to see. This issue briefly delivers it.

