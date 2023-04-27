A Green Arrow #1 Micro-Review – Family Business

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Green Arrow #1

AUTHOR: Joshua Williamson

ARTISTS: Sean Izaakse, Romulo Fajardo Jr (Colorist), Troy Peteri (Letterer)

RELEASED: April 25, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

There’s been a lot of emphasis on surrogate family in the DC Universe as of late. The Superman family in Action Comics. The Flash family in his book. Batman, of course, has his extended family. It looks like this new Green Arrow story is headed in a similar direction. At least at this early juncture.

I still don’t like the bird emblem they added to the chest of Black Canary’s costume. Makes her look like somebody from the Batman family.

Great wrap-around cover. It’s a much-deserved tribute to the Green Arrow cast of characters.

