An Action Comics #1048 Micro-Review – Osul-Ra, Otho-Ra, and…Orion?

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Action Comics 1048, cover, 2022, Steve BeachTITLE: Action Comics #1048
AUTHOR: Philip Kennedy Johnson
ARTISTS: Mike Perkins, David Lapham, Lee Loughridge (Colorist), Trish Mulvihill (Colorist), Dave Sharpe (Letterer). Cover by Steve Beach.
 RELEASED: October 25, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

The New Gods make the presence felt in this issue. Is Orion a bad guy now? I thought he was a good guy…

I missed the introduction of these twins, Osul-Ra and Otho-Ra in previous issues of Action. But apparently we need to take note of them, as they’ll be a part of the extended “Superman family” going forward.

Loved David Lapham’s work on the “Red Moon” back-up this month. He draws a hell of a Supergirl, especially in that newer costume.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

