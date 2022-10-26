A Tim Drake: Robin #2 Micro-Review – Detective Comics

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Tim Drake: Robin #2

AUTHOR: Meghan Fitzmartin

ARTISTS: Riley Rossmo, Lee Loughridge (Colorist), Rob Leigh (Letterer). Cover by Ricardo Lopez Ortiz.

RELEASED: October 25, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

They’re leaning heavily into the whole “Tim Drake as a detective” thing. That’s not a bad approach, as his mind is what sets him aside from the other Robins. I’m just wondering if we need all the references to Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Raymond Chandler, etc.

How long have Tim and his boyfriend Bernard been together? They’ve known each other a long time. But how long have they been a couple? I ask because Tim talks about wanting to share his life with Bernard. That seems a little heavy if they’ve only been together for a short time, doesn’t it?

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.