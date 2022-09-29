Toy Chest Theater: Killer Croc From the Depths

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I’ve got a soft spot for the Arkham games. They’re one of my favorite takes on Batman and his world. I can also be a sucker for “up from the water” type images.

So I really didn’t have much of a chance when it came to this shot from Deven. He even nailed the caption, repeating Croc’s first line from the original Batman: Arkham Asylum game…

“I’ve got your scent, Batman.”

One thing I kind of love? Croc’s reflection in the water. The shadows over his eyes almost make him look undead.

An undead mutant crocodile? *shudders* No thanks.

