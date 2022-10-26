Epic Covers: Action Comics #1048 by Steve Beach

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

It’s always funny to me what a little or two can make a piece of art. In the case of this cover to Action Comics #1048 by Steve Beach, it’s the wrinkles in Superman’s costume. As I’ve said in the past, Beach really channels George Reeves with his take on the character. All the more so as he makes the costume look like it’s made of cloth, very reminiscent of how Reeves’ suit looked on Adventures of Superman.

It’s definitely a “vintage” version of Superman. For my money, it’s a thing of beauty.

