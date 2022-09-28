A Detective Comics #1064 Micro-Review – “Panic Attacks My @#$%.”

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Detective Comics #1064

AUTHOR: Ram V, Simon Spurrier

ARTISTS: Rafael Albuquerque, Dani, Dave Stewart (Colorist), Ariana Maher (Letterer), Steve Wands (Letterer). Cover by Evan Cagle.

RELEASED: September 27, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

There’s a sequence in this issue where a doctor suggests to Bruce Wayne that he may be having panic attacks. Bruce then proceeds to climb to the top of the building, say “Panic Attacks My @#$%,” and dive off.

Is that going anywhere? That’d be kind cool. As an anxiety sufferer myself, seeing Batman deal with panic attacks would be interesting. I’m sure it would be for a lot of people. After all, what could possibly give Batman a panic attack?

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.