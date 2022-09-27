Astonishing Art: TMNT by Richard Chen

Rob Siebert

TMNT, Richard Chen

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

It’s criminally easy to breeze by this piece by Richard Chen, as it appears to simply be a shot of four teenagers eating at a pizza place. But if you really stop and look at it for a moment…

They’re the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. How cool is that?

One of the things I’d love for someone to do with the TMNT someday is figure out how to integrate them into an everyday American high school. Get them hanging around other teenagers to get a better sense of who they might be if they weren’t mutant turtles. What would they be like? What would they do for fun? What would they wear/ This image prompts those kind of intriguing questions, and I love it.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.