Astonishing Art: TMNT by Richard Chen

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

It’s criminally easy to breeze by this piece by Richard Chen, as it appears to simply be a shot of four teenagers eating at a pizza place. But if you really stop and look at it for a moment…

They’re the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. How cool is that?

One of the things I’d love for someone to do with the TMNT someday is figure out how to integrate them into an everyday American high school. Get them hanging around other teenagers to get a better sense of who they might be if they weren’t mutant turtles. What would they be like? What would they do for fun? What would they wear/ This image prompts those kind of intriguing questions, and I love it.

