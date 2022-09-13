A Superman: Son of Kal-El #15 Micro-Review – Bitch-Slapping Bendix

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Superman Son of Kal-El 15, cover, 2022, Travis Moore, Tamra BonvillainTITLE: Superman: Son of Kal-El #15
AUTHOR: Tom Taylor
ARTISTS: Cian Tormey, Scott Hanna (Co-Inker), Federico Blee & Matt Herms (Colorists), Dave Sharpe (Letterer). Cover by Travis Moore & Tamra Bonvillain.
RELEASED: September 13, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

There’s a panel in this issue where Robin slaps Henry Bendix, and it’s drawn exactly like the old panel used for the “Batman slaps Robin” meme. I found that a little lame, notwithstanding that it really should have been Superman or Jay Nakamura that got the big punch on Bendix.

While this issue does manage to stick the landing at the end, things nonetheless feel rushed. I get the sense Taylor had to rush the ending to make way for the big crossover where Kal-El returns to Earth next month. Not ideal. But understandable.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.