A Superman: Son of Kal-El #15 Micro-Review – Bitch-Slapping Bendix

TITLE: Superman: Son of Kal-El #15

AUTHOR: Tom Taylor

ARTISTS: Cian Tormey, Scott Hanna (Co-Inker), Federico Blee & Matt Herms (Colorists), Dave Sharpe (Letterer). Cover by Travis Moore & Tamra Bonvillain.

RELEASED: September 13, 2022



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

There’s a panel in this issue where Robin slaps Henry Bendix, and it’s drawn exactly like the old panel used for the “Batman slaps Robin” meme. I found that a little lame, notwithstanding that it really should have been Superman or Jay Nakamura that got the big punch on Bendix.

While this issue does manage to stick the landing at the end, things nonetheless feel rushed. I get the sense Taylor had to rush the ending to make way for the big crossover where Kal-El returns to Earth next month. Not ideal. But understandable.

