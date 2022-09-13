A Batgirls #10 Micro-Review – Animated Grit

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Batgirls #10

AUTHORS: Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad

ARTISTS: Neil Googe, Rico Renzi (Colorist), Becca Carey (Letterer). Cover by Jorge Corona & Sarah Stern.

RELEASED: September 13, 2022



By Rob Siebert

For my tastes, Neil Googe and Rico Renzi’s art is a little easier on the palette. It’s highly animated at times, especially when it comes to Stephanie Brown. But at the same time it’s got a certain grit to it that fits Gotham City well. Let’s call it animated grit…

Steph gets a love interest in this issue. It comes off pretty charming, largely thanks to the way Neil Googe and Rico Renzi draw it. After a couple decades of conditioning, having that love interest not be Tim Drake is going to take some getting used to.

