A Deadpool #1 Micro-Review – Hugh Jackman Not Included

TITLE: Deadpool #1

AUTHOR: Alyssa Wong

ARTISTS: Martin Coccolo, Neeraj Menon (Colorist), Joe Sabino (Letterer)

RELEASED: November 2, 2022

Not a bad start to a Deadpool series. About what I expected. I was waiting for a Hugh Jackman reference in this issue that never came. Maybe it went to presses too late…

Is it becoming fashionable for artists to draw panels fashioned after memes? We saw one in Superman: Son of Kal-El not long ago. Now in this issue, we get a two-page spread that’s drawn like the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelpha conspiracy meme. Unlike the Superman one though, at least Deadpool is a comedy. So it works better here.

