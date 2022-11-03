A Deadpool #1 Micro-Review – Hugh Jackman Not Included

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Deadpool 1, cover, 2022, Martin Coccolo, Neeraj MenonTITLE: Deadpool #1
AUTHOR: Alyssa Wong
ARTISTS: Martin Coccolo, Neeraj Menon (Colorist), Joe Sabino (Letterer)
 RELEASED: November 2, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Not a bad start to a Deadpool series. About what I expected. I was waiting for a Hugh Jackman reference in this issue that never came. Maybe it went to presses too late…

Is it becoming fashionable for artists to draw panels fashioned after memes? We saw one in Superman: Son of Kal-El not long ago. Now in this issue, we get a two-page spread that’s drawn like the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelpha conspiracy meme. Unlike the Superman one though, at least Deadpool is a comedy. So it works better here.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.