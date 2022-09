By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

You never know what you’ll see when you follow a comic book artist on Instagram.

Case in point, this little gem of a sketch from Russ Braun. Here we have the Adam West Batman, drawn in the style of Batman: Year One, a la David Mazzucchelli.

You know what this makes me want to see? A Batman: Year one story set in the Batman ’66 universe. I’d lap that up.

