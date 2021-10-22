A Batman #115 Micro-Review – Batgirls Begin

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Batman #115

AUTHORS: James Tynion IV, Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad

ARTISTS: Bengal, Jorge Jimenez, Jorge Corona, Tomeu Morey (Colorist), Sarah Stern, Clayton Cowles (Letterer), Becca Carey (Letterer)

RELEASED: October 19, 2021

The meat of this story is still good. The stuff with Batman, Simon Saint, the Scarecrow, etc. But this stuff with Poison Ivy, Miracle Molly, and what not? Gettin’ a little long in the tooth for me. Still, at least these last couple issues have been light on Harley Quinn…

Another upside? The back-up feature has shifted to a prelude for the upcoming Batgirls series with Barbara Gordon, Stephanie Brown, and Cassandra Cain. It’s got an interesting pseudo Birds of Prey vibe.

