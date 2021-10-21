Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

A Catwoman: Lonely City #1 Micro-Review – The Cat Returns

Posted on by Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Catwoman Lonely City 1, cover, 2021, Cliff ChiangTITLE: Catwoman: Lonely City #1
AUTHOR & ARTIST: Cliff Chiang
RELEASED: October 19, 2021

This is basically Cliff Chiang’s attempt at giving Catwoman her own version of The Dark Knight Returns. I can’t say this is the best TDKR style “future Gotham” story I’ve read. But one great thing Lonely City has going for it is a strong noir vibe. Both in terms of the writing and the art. It’s similar to the old Darwyn Cooke/Ed Brubaker Catwoman stories.

Of course, as a Batman: The Animated Series buff, I appreciated Chiang’s use of the gray costume.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Author:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.