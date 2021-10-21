A Catwoman: Lonely City #1 Micro-Review – The Cat Returns

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Catwoman: Lonely City #1

AUTHOR & ARTIST: Cliff Chiang

RELEASED: October 19, 2021

This is basically Cliff Chiang’s attempt at giving Catwoman her own version of The Dark Knight Returns. I can’t say this is the best TDKR style “future Gotham” story I’ve read. But one great thing Lonely City has going for it is a strong noir vibe. Both in terms of the writing and the art. It’s similar to the old Darwyn Cooke/Ed Brubaker Catwoman stories.

Of course, as a Batman: The Animated Series buff, I appreciated Chiang’s use of the gray costume.

