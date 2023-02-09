A Batman #132 Micro-Review – “In Any World, I Love Her”

Batman 132, cover, February 2023, Jorge JimenezTITLE: Batman #132
AUTHOR: Chip Zdarsky
ARTISTS: Mike Hawthorne, Adriano Di Benedetto (Inker), Tomeu Morey (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer). Cover by Jorge Jimenez.
RELEASED: February 7, 2023

I don’t necessarily notice this kind of thing often. But that red dress Selina’s wearing in this issue? Killer.

Bruce has a great line about her, too. He’s in an alternate universe, and sees this alternate version of Selina. He thinks to himself, “In any world, I love her.” Beautiful.

I’m starting to get into one of the central ideas of this “The Bat-Man of Gotham” story: An older Bruce Wayne forming his Batman identity again with all his memories from his old life intact. To an extent, he’s getting a chance to start over as Batman. I’m intrigued.

