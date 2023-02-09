The Amazing Spider-Man #19 Micro-Review – A Harley Quinn Appearance?

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: The Amazing Spider-Man #19

AUTHOR: Joe Kelly

ARTISTS: Terry Dodson, Rachel Dodson (Inker), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, & Marcio Menyz.

RELEASED: February 8, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

After skipping out on all the “Dark Web” stuff, I’m reading ASM again. This turned out to be a pretty fun issue to come back to.

Have Peter Parker and Felicia Hardy dated in the canonical Marvel Universe before? The must have, at some point. I like them together. At least on what’s undoubtedly a limited-time basis.

White Rabbit, or at least Terry and Rachel Dodson’s version of White Rabbit, looks a lot like Harley Quinn, doesn’t she? Is it just me?

