A Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo #4 Micro-Review –

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Batman and the Joker the Deadly Duo 4, cover, February 2023, Marc SilvestriTITLE: Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo #4
AUTHOR: Marc Silvestri
ARTISTS: Silvestri, Arif Prianto (Colorist), Troy Peteri (Letterer)
RELEASED: February 7, 2023

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

I’m still grumpy about the fact that Nightwing is in this book as, essentially, Batman’s sidekick. There’s even a joke or two about it in this issue. I get that Nightwing is cool, but just use Robin!

There’s a cool sequence in this book in which the Joker tries to do something heroic using his own murderous methods. Batman then has to come to grips with the fact that it, in its own way, worked. That’s a great Batman/Joker moment, and the best part of this story thus far. Good writing by Silvestri.

