A Batman #127 Micro-Review – “He’s My Son!”

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Batman #127

AUTHOR: Chip Zdarsky

ARTISTS: Jorge Jimenez, Belen Ortega, Tomeu Morey (Colorist), Luis Guerrero (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer)

RELEASED: September 6, 2022



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

The early portion of this issue directly references both JLA: Tower of Babel and Batman: R.I.P. Fanboy cred points to Zdarsky for that.

The Batman of Zur-En-Arrh is in this issue. On the subject of R.I.P., I remember how confused I was when that story showed me this version of Batman. Thankfully, Zdarsky does a pretty good job of explaining the concept to new readers.

There’s a nice moment in here where Bruce Wayne loudly asserts that Tim Drake isn’t just his soldier, he’s his son.

Incidentally, Jimenez draws a damn good Superman.

