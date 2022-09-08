A Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #4 Micro-Review – Where’s Our Big Bad?

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #4 (of 7)

AUTHOR: Joshua Williamson

ARTISTS: Daniel Sampere, Alejandro Sanchez (Colorist), Tom Napolitano (Letterer)

RELEASED: September 6, 2022



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Things ramp up a little bit this month. But by and large, my complaints about Dark Crisis still stand. I’m still waiting for this to feel like a Crisis-worthy event.

I’m wondering how much of that has to do with our villain choices. Right now we’ve got Pariah and Deathstroke working for something called the “Great Darkness,” which is a fairly vague concept. Did I miss some kind of required reading before Dark Crisis?

Maybe what we’re missing here is a big bad. Somebody like the Anti-Monitor or Darkseid.

