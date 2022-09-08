A Star Wars #27 Micro-Review – Small Characters, Big Universe

Rob Siebert

Star Wars 27, cover, 2022, E.M. GistTITLE: Star Wars #27
AUTHOR: Charles Soule
ARTISTS: Andrés Genolet, Rachelle Rosenberg (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer). Cover by E.M. Gist.
RELEASED: September 7, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Another gorgeous cover by E.M. Gist. He’s definitely a keeper.

These last two issues have been largely about a couple of spies within the Empire, and their attempts to flee and get their children to safety. I like that. Sometimes I think this series, or perhaps another series altogether, should be about “smaller” stories and characters in the Star Wars universe that aren’t bound to Luke, Leia, etc. The galaxy is a big place, after all. There’s lots to explore…

