A Star Wars #27 Micro-Review – Small Characters, Big Universe

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Star Wars #27

AUTHOR: Charles Soule

ARTISTS: Andrés Genolet, Rachelle Rosenberg (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer). Cover by E.M. Gist.

RELEASED: September 7, 2022



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Another gorgeous cover by E.M. Gist. He’s definitely a keeper.

These last two issues have been largely about a couple of spies within the Empire, and their attempts to flee and get their children to safety. I like that. Sometimes I think this series, or perhaps another series altogether, should be about “smaller” stories and characters in the Star Wars universe that aren’t bound to Luke, Leia, etc. The galaxy is a big place, after all. There’s lots to explore…

