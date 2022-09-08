Fatherhood: “Angry Batman!”

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

My three-year-old is at the point where she’s starting to recognize anger, both in me and in others.

The other day she was getting on my nerves, and she turned and said to my wife, “Daddy’s mad.”

Then this morning, she was doing it again, and proceeded to ask me, “Are you mad?”

But what took the cake was when she came up to me as I was writing my micro-review of Batman #127. She looked at the cover (shown right) and asked, “Who is that?” I replied with, “I don’t know, who is that?”

Her response: “Angry Batman!”

I mean, she’s not wrong. He is pretty angry…

