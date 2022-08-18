***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Do A Powerbomb! #3 (of 7)

AUTHOR: Daniel Warren Johnson

ARTISTS: Johnson, Mike Spicer (Colorist), Rus Wooton (Letterer)

RELEASED: August 17, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

In you want to endear your heroes to your audience, have them save a puppy. Tom Taylor did it in Nightwing. Daniel Warren Johnson does it here. Works every time.

Said heroes wrestle a team of orangutans in this issue. They’re collectively named “Orangabang.” That is simply awesome. What’s more, they’re sympathetic characters! Now that’s writing, right there!

There’s a video game quality to the wrestling we see here. I’ll allow it…considering this book has things like giant orangutans in it.

