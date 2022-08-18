A Do A Powerbomb! #3 Micro-Review – Orangabang!

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Do A Powerbomb! 3, cover, 2022, Daniel Warren JohnsonTITLE: Do A Powerbomb! #3 (of 7)
AUTHOR: Daniel Warren Johnson
ARTISTS: Johnson, Mike Spicer (Colorist), Rus Wooton (Letterer)
RELEASED: August 17, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

In you want to endear your heroes to your audience, have them save a puppy. Tom Taylor did it in Nightwing. Daniel Warren Johnson does it here. Works every time.

Said heroes wrestle a team of orangutans in this issue. They’re collectively named “Orangabang.” That is simply awesome. What’s more, they’re sympathetic characters! Now that’s writing, right there!

There’s a video game quality to the wrestling we see here. I’ll allow it…considering this book has things like giant orangutans in it.

