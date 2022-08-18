A Dark Spaces: Wildfire #2 Micro-Review – Belief and Grit

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Dark Spaces Wildfire 2, cover, 2022, Hayden ShermanTITLE: Dark Spaces: Wildfire #2
AUTHOR: Scott Snyder
ARTISTS: Hayden Sherman, Ronda Pattison (Colorist), Andworld Design (Letters)
RELEASED: August 17, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Thus far, Dark Spaces: Wildfire has done a good job of making me believe. I believe that these female inmate firefighters are a tight-knight surrogate family. I believe they know the ins and outs of a fire. And I believe in what’s at stake for them.

There’s a certain grit to the artwork here that I find endearing. It’s fitting too, as these characters all have a certain grit to them. I suppose that’s what a combination of prison and fire will do to you…

