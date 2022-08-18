The TMNT/Atheism Question

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

In truth, I don’t often meet new people these days. But when I do, I tend to ask the gag get-to-know-you question: “Which of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is most likely an atheist?”

I stole this question out of the back of a Saga issue. Brian K. Vaughan was conducting a jokey reader survey.

Then yesterday, I found out there IS a wrong answer…

“I’ve never seen the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”

FAIL.

