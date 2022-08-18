The TMNT/Atheism Question

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder
In truth, I don’t often meet new people these days. But when I do, I tend to ask the gag get-to-know-you question: “Which of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is most likely an atheist?”
I stole this question out of the back of a Saga issue. Brian K. Vaughan was conducting a jokey reader survey.
Then yesterday, I found out there IS a wrong answer…
“I’ve never seen the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”
FAIL.
Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.