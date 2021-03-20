Weekly Comic 100s: Nightwing #78

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Nightwing #78

AUTHOR: Tom Taylor

ARTISTS: Bruno Redondo, Adriano Lucas (Colorist), Wes Abbott (Letterer)

RELEASED: March 16, 2021

In this issue Nightwing literally saves a puppy from a bunch of goons. A friggin’ puppy.

So obviously he’s becoming a villain, right?

All kidding aside, this is a great issue. The writing is supreme, and some of the visuals are fantastic (see the two-page spread of Nightwing diving across the cityscape). Adriano Lucas’ colors are gorgeous too. This team did great on Suicide Squad, and I’m confident they’ll do great here. The apparent addition of Barbara Gordon to the book’s cast certainly doesn’t hurt things either.

