Weekly Comic 100s: Nightwing #78

TITLE: Nightwing #78
AUTHOR: Tom Taylor
ARTISTS: Bruno Redondo, Adriano Lucas (Colorist), Wes Abbott (Letterer)
RELEASED: March 16, 2021

In this issue Nightwing literally saves a puppy from a bunch of goons. A friggin’ puppy.

So obviously he’s becoming a villain, right?

All kidding aside, this is a great issue. The writing is supreme, and some of the visuals are fantastic (see the two-page spread of Nightwing diving across the cityscape). Adriano Lucas’ colors are gorgeous too. This team did great on Suicide Squad, and I’m confident they’ll do great here. The apparent addition of Barbara Gordon to the book’s cast certainly doesn’t hurt things either.

