A Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #1 Micro-Review – Two of Every Hero

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Daredevil Woman Without Fear 1, cover, 2022, Chris BachaloTITLE: Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #1
AUTHOR: Chip Zdarsky
ARTISTS: Rafael De Latorre, Federico Blee (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer). Cover by Chris Bachalo.
The Earth didn’t move for me on this one. But still, it’s a perfectly serviceable first issue.

Frankly, I spent less time wondering about the story at hand, and more about why Elektra is suddenly our second resident Daredevil. That’s just the world we live in now, folks. Two Spider-Men. Two Batmen. Two Supermen. Two Daredevils.

