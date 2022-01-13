Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

A Batgirls #2 Micro-Review – Good Chemistry

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Batgirls 2, cover, 2022, Jorge CoronaTITLE: Batgirls #2
AUTHORS: Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad
ARTISTS: Jorge Corona, Sarah Stern (Colorist), Becca Carey (Letterer)
 RELEASED: January 11, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Like issue #1, Batgirls #2 is able to scrape by on the chemistry between its three main characters. There’s definitely life to this book. But it’s lacking in the villain department. It feels like we’re looking at leftovers from the “Fear State” storyline.

Good chemistry can get you far. But at the same time, only so far…

