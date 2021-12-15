A Batgirls #1 Micro-Review – Outside of Comfort Zones

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Batgirls #1

AUTHORS: Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad

ARTISTS: Jorge Corona, Sarah Stern (Colorist), Becca Carey (Letterer)

RELEASED: December 14, 2021

This kind of art on a Batgirl book is a little bit of an acquired taste for me. But I’m thinking all it’ll take is another issue or two for me to get used to it.

There’s a lot to like about Batgirls #1. The chemistry between Barbara Gordon, Cassandra Cain, and Stephanie Brown is fun to read. I also like that, because of the nature of their villain, they have to go low tech. It pushes Babs out of her comfort zone, as does mentoring two young live-in heroes.

Bottom line? Given time, Batgirls could be really good.

