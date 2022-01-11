A Robin & Batman #3 Micro-Review – Sequel, Maybe?

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Robin & Batman #3

AUTHOR: Jeff Lemire

ARTISTS: Dustin Nguyen, Steve Wands (Letterer)

RELEASED: January 11, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I maintain what I said last time: Robin & Batman feels like a story with a beginning, an end, and then the middle from another story shoved in. That stuff with the Teen Titans from issue #2 felt very out of place to me.

Still, in the broad sense I enjoyed Lemire and Nguyen’s take on Dick Grayson’s early years as Robin. I wish they’d had more issues to work with. Maybe even a series. Then they could have had time to explore both the story with Croc and the Titans stuff.

Sequel, maybe?

