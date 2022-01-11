Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

A Robin & Batman #3 Micro-Review – Sequel, Maybe?

Posted on by Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Robin and Batman 3, cover, 2022, Dustin NguyenTITLE: Robin & Batman #3
AUTHOR: Jeff Lemire
ARTISTS: Dustin Nguyen, Steve Wands (Letterer)
 RELEASED: January 11, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

I maintain what I said last time: Robin & Batman feels like a story with a beginning, an end, and then the middle from another story shoved in. That stuff with the Teen Titans from issue #2 felt very out of place to me.

Still, in the broad sense I enjoyed Lemire and Nguyen’s take on Dick Grayson’s early years as Robin. I wish they’d had more issues to work with. Maybe even a series. Then they could have had time to explore both the story with Croc and the Titans stuff.

Sequel, maybe?

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Author:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.