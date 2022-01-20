Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

A Superman: Son of Kal-El #7 Micro-Review – The Importance of Compassion

Posted on by Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Superman: Son of Kal-El #7
AUTHOR: Tom Taylor
ARTISTS: Cian Tormey, Raul Fernandez (Co-Inker), Hi-Fi (Colors), Dave Sharpe (Letterer). Cover by John Timms.
 RELEASED: January 18, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

One of the things that makes Tom Taylor a great Superman writer is that he understands how important compassion is to the character. For my money, Superman should be overflowing with compassion for others. It’s practically one of his powers. He should have great compassion not only for the innocent, but for his enemies. We see a tremendous example in this issue, as Jon approaches a giant monster with an open mind and heart, as opposed to clenched fists. Good form.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Author:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.