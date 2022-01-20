A Superman: Son of Kal-El #7 Micro-Review – The Importance of Compassion

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Superman: Son of Kal-El #7

AUTHOR: Tom Taylor

ARTISTS: Cian Tormey, Raul Fernandez (Co-Inker), Hi-Fi (Colors), Dave Sharpe (Letterer). Cover by John Timms.

RELEASED: January 18, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

One of the things that makes Tom Taylor a great Superman writer is that he understands how important compassion is to the character. For my money, Superman should be overflowing with compassion for others. It’s practically one of his powers. He should have great compassion not only for the innocent, but for his enemies. We see a tremendous example in this issue, as Jon approaches a giant monster with an open mind and heart, as opposed to clenched fists. Good form.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.