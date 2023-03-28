A Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers #106 Micro-Review – A Juggling Act

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #106

AUTHOR: Melissa Flores

ARTISTS: Simone Di Gianfelice, Raul Angulo (Colorist), Ed Dukeshire (Letterer). Cover by Taurin Clarke.

RELEASED: March 22, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

For a long time now, dating back to before Melissa Flores’ run on the book, these BOOM! Studios MMPR books have been juggling a lot of characters. We’ve got our traditional Rangers and their supporting cast, the Omega Rangers and their supporting cast, the villains, etc. It can get a little overwhelming.

That being said, in this issue there’s a really nice little scene between Tommy and Jason. Just a nice dialogue scene between two characters, with some great emotion at the end. Nicely done.

