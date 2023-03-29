An Action Comics #1053 Micro-Review – More Zombies

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***
TITLE: Action Comics #1053
AUTHORS: Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Dan Jurgens, Leah Williams
ARTISTS: Rafa Sandoval, Matt Herms (Colorist), Dave Sharpe (Letterer), Lee Weeks, Elizabeth Breitweiser (Colorist), Rob Leigh (Letterer), Marguerite Sauvage, Becca Carey (Letterer). Cover by Steve Beach.
RELEASED: March 28, 2023
By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder
It’s been a zombie-heavy month for Superman. Over in his titular book, he fought a city full of Parasite zombies. Here in Action Comics, he’s fighting Metallo zombies.
There’s a really sweet scene here between Jon and…Osul? She’s the female twin, right?
These powergirl back-ups by Leah Williams and Marguerite Sauvage aren’t my favorite part of this new incarnation of Action Comics. But Sauvage’s art is undeniably gorgeous.
