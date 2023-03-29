An Unstoppable Doom Patrol #1 Micro-Review – “Things Are About to Get Weird.”

Unstoppable Doom Patrol 1, cover, March 2023, Chris Burnham, Nick FilardiTITLE: Unstoppable Doom Patrol #1
AUTHOR: Dennis Culver
ARTISTS: Chris Burnham, Brian Reber (Colorist), Pat Brosseau (Letterer). Cover by Burnham & Nick Filardi.
RELEASED: March 28, 2023

I’m always pleased to see Chris Burnham’s name on a book. I’ve got a fondness for him that dates back to his work on Batman. From a quality standpoint, his work here is everything I was hoping for.

There’s a character on the first page of this issue who says, “Things are about to get weird.” I love that as a sort of mission statement for this book. And indeed, there’s plenty of weird stuff going on here.

All that being said, we did not need a gratuitous Batman appearance in this, the first issue. What is this, a Superman book?

