An Unstoppable Doom Patrol #1 Micro-Review – “Things Are About to Get Weird.”

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Unstoppable Doom Patrol #1

AUTHOR: Dennis Culver

ARTISTS: Chris Burnham, Brian Reber (Colorist), Pat Brosseau (Letterer). Cover by Burnham & Nick Filardi.

RELEASED: March 28, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I’m always pleased to see Chris Burnham’s name on a book. I’ve got a fondness for him that dates back to his work on Batman. From a quality standpoint, his work here is everything I was hoping for.

There’s a character on the first page of this issue who says, “Things are about to get weird.” I love that as a sort of mission statement for this book. And indeed, there’s plenty of weird stuff going on here.

All that being said, we did not need a gratuitous Batman appearance in this, the first issue. What is this, a Superman book?

