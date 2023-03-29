An MMPR/TMNT II #4 Micro-Review – Mora’s Mutants and Monsters

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II #4

AUTHOR: Ryan Parrott

ARTISTS: Dan Mora, Raul Angulo (Colorist), Ed Dukeshire (Letterer)

RELEASED: March 29, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I think at this point I can safely say that, despite the talent of the creators involved, this MMPR/TMNT sequel isn’t doing it for me the way the original did. I will say, however, that the “Mutant Rangers” and the “Power Turtles” look pretty epic on a cover together.

Mora gets to draw some classic MMPR monsters in this issue, which is a nice treat. Bones, the Terror Toad, Madame Woe, etc. Mora is also tremendous at drawing the Turtles. What can I say? The guy’s good.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Advertisement