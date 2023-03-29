An MMPR/TMNT II #4 Micro-Review – Mora’s Mutants and Monsters

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***
TITLE: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II #4
AUTHOR: Ryan Parrott
ARTISTS: Dan Mora, Raul Angulo (Colorist), Ed Dukeshire (Letterer)
RELEASED: March 29, 2023
By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder
I think at this point I can safely say that, despite the talent of the creators involved, this MMPR/TMNT sequel isn’t doing it for me the way the original did. I will say, however, that the “Mutant Rangers” and the “Power Turtles” look pretty epic on a cover together.
Mora gets to draw some classic MMPR monsters in this issue, which is a nice treat. Bones, the Terror Toad, Madame Woe, etc. Mora is also tremendous at drawing the Turtles. What can I say? The guy’s good.
